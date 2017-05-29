29 maggio 2017

Le Castellet, 29 May 2017 - The Visiom Racing team continued its slightly frustrating season in the VdeV Endurance championship. Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier picked up a second runners-up spot of the season in a race they should have won. Pole position. There was no doubt that the Ferrari 488 GT3 no. 1 had the best crew in the group, which showed off its strength again in qualifying with a pole position at a record pace. The Ferrari also notched up the best time in the race but again one problem too many relegated the French team's car to second place, behind the Lamborghini of Ebimotors driven by Emanuele Busnelli and Fabio Babini. The other Ferrari. Another Ferrari also raced at Le Castellet. The 458 Italia GT3 of Classic & Modern Racing by Sport Garage, crewed by Eric Mouez, David Loger and Sylvain Debs finished fourth after a difficult race. The next round is in Dijon from 23 to 25 June. Photo: Hugues Laroche