Portimao, 27 April 2017 – The VdeV Endurance Championship resumes this weekend at the Autodromo do Algarve, in Portimao, Portugal. The 488 GT3 of team Visiom Racing is chasing the first win of the season with its evergreen trio of drivers, Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouver and Thierry Perrier.

The Champions.

The GTV1 class champions will try to improve the result of the first race of the new season: in Barcelona the Visiom Ferrari came home in second and obviously in Portimao the crew will be aiming for the win.

Legendary car.

Another Ferrari will be on track this weekend: it’s the 458 Italia GT3 entered by the Classic and Modern Racing team and crewed by another trio of French drivers: Eric Mouez, David Loger and Romain Brandela.

Programme.

Free practices take place on Friday at 8.35 CET and 12.05 CET while qualifying will be at 20.40 CET. The race is on Saturday with the green flag waving at 14.50 CET for the 6-hour race.