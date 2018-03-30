30 marzo 2018

Maranello 30 March 2018 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing began its season with a second place at Barcelona last weekend. The race, scheduled for four hours, was suspended after three because of incessant rain. Comeback. Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier had a very difficult qualifying session, but in the race itself fought back from last to second in the GTV1 class. The Ferrari even had the potential to catch Franck Thybaud and Sebastien Chardonnet in the Renault of AB Sport Auto, but starting from the front, the pair took advantage of the many minutes of Safety Car to minimise the threat. Next round. The VdeV Endurance Championship will be back on track from 20 to 22 April at Magny-Cours in France.