Maranello, 29 June 2018 – The VdeV Endurance championship moves to Dijon-Pronois for Round 4 of the 2018 season. More than 20 cars will battle it out on Sunday on the circuit based in the centre of France. Traditional trio. Championship veterans Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny and Thierry Perrier will be driving the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing after the win at Paul Ricard in the third round of the season. Rivals. The three Ferrari drivers will have as main opponent the Lamborghini of AB Sport Auto driven by Harry Teneketzian, Tiziano Carugati and Joffrey De Narda. Free practice sessions will be on Friday at 9:05 am and at 1:15 pm. Qualifying are on Saturday at 2.25 pm, the four-hour race kicks off on Sunday at 12.55 am. History. Ferrari has more than ten GT race wins to its name at Dijon. The first win came in 1994 in GT2 class in the International GT Endurance Series thanks to Oscar Larrauri and Fabio Mancini on the 348 GTC entered by Ferrari Club Italia. The most recent dates back to last year, when the Visiom Racing trio was victorious.