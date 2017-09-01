01 settembre 2017

Maranello, September 1st 2017 – This weekend sees the resume of the VdeV Endurance championship after the summer break, with appearances from two highly competitive Ferraris. The 488 GT3 no. 1 of Visiom Racing is crewed by Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier, while Eric Mouez and David Loger will be behind the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 no 44 of Classic&Modern Racing by Sport Garage. Situation. It's a three-way fight in the championship at the moment. The highly consistent 458 Italia of Mouez and Loger tops the standings after two second places at Portimao and Dijon, and two thirds at Barcelona and the Paul Ricard. It is on 136 points, just half a point more than the 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing, with two seconds, a third and a win at Dijon. The Lamborghini of AB Sport driven by Harry Teneketzian and Joffrey De Narda is in third on 134.5 points. History. Ferrari has over 30 wins to its name at Jarama. The first came in the 2001 FIA GT championship courtesy of a 550 Maranello of Prodrive Allstars crewed by Alain Menu and Rickard Rydell. The most recent was in the 2012 Portuguese GT Championship with the F430 GT2 of Rat Racing Team crewed by Joao Pedro Figueiredo and current official Maranello driver Alessandro Pier Guidi.