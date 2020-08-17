Two fifth places for Cameron and Griffin at Donington

Donington Park hosted the second round of the British GT Championship over the weekend. Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin, competing in the GT3 Pro-Am class, again displayed their great skill behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse UK, despite the poor weather that marked Race-1 in particular. The duo finished the races with two fifth places in class and an excellent tenth place overall in both heats.

Race-1. The first race started under a real cloudburst, with the cars spending the first few laps behind the Safety Car. Duncan Cameron was aggressive from the off and within fifteen laps had secured fifth place in the class and ninth overall. The experienced British driver stayed in the upper reaches of the standings until lap 35 when he handed over to Griffin. His teammate was equally good. At the end of the pit stops, he was in sixth position but after ten laps and a lot of pressing his rivals took a final fifth place in class and tenth overall, successfully repelling Malvern's attacks.

Race-2. The sky remained overcast, but the rain eased off so the race could start as planned. Griffin was at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The Irish driver was unstoppable, making an exciting comeback after slipping to the back of the pack. In sixteen laps, he moved up from twenty-first place to sixth overall and fifth in class. On lap 19 the baton passed to Cameron who came on in seventh in class. Like his partner, he climbed up to fifth in class and tenth overall

Next round. The next round of the British GT Championship is scheduled for 29 and 30 August at Brands Hatch.

Photo Credits: Jakob Ebrey