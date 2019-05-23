Two Ferraris to the test at Hockenheim

Just under a month after their debut at the Paul Ricard, the stars of the International GT Open are back on track. The second round of the series includes a first outing at the 4,574-metre track German track of Hockenheim in the Baden-Württemberg forest. Twenty-four cars are due to take part.

Chasing the podium. Two Ferraris will start in the Pro-Am class, in the colours of Spirit of Race and Tempesta Racing, crewed respectively by Cameron and Griffin, and Froggatt and Cheever III. Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin will take the wheel of the 488 GT3 no. 21. Seventh in the class standings after their fourth place in Race-2 in France, they have the podium in their sights. The crew's sprint skills were recently on show during qualifying for the European Le Mans Series at Monza when Griffin, in the 488 GTE, secured third place on the grid. Expectations are also high for the Tempesta Racing pair of Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III. After retiring from Race-1 at the Paul Ricard, a podium finish in Race-2, due to a fantastic comeback by Cheever III, gives them hope for the double German round.

Programme. On Friday, track activities kick off with free practice, while on Saturday the first qualifying session starts at 11:25 am, followed by Race-1, which gets going at 4:30 pm and ends 70 minutes later. However, on Sunday qualifying takes place from 9:35 am, while the second race of the weekend, this time lasting one hour, starts at 2 pm.