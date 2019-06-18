Two Ferraris on the podium in LMGTE Am at Le Mans following post-race scrutineering

Le Mans 18 giugno 2019

The Ford GT no. 68 of Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA and twin car no. 85 of Keating Motorsports were disqualified following post-race scrutineering because their tanks were larger than the regulations allow. According to the stewards, the tank capacity of the Ford GT no. 85 was 96.1 kilos, which is 0.1 kilos over the limit. The disqualification completely changes the podium in the LMGTE Am class, with two Ferraris in the top three. The 488 GTE of JMW Motorsport, which had taken third place with Jeffrey Segal, Rodrigo Baptista and Wei Lu, was promoted to second, while WeatherTech Racing’s entry, which had crossed the line in fourth with Cooper MacNeil, Toni Vilander and Robert Smith, moved up to third.