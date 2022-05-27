Two Ferraris at the Nürburgring 24 Hour race

The weekend sees the return of a great endurance classic, the Nürburgring 24 Hour race. This year, it celebrates its 50th edition with an impressive turnout of 138 cars competing in the various classes.

Two Ferrari 488 GT3s will chase victory on the circuit created by merging the Nordschleife with the “GP” track. In the Pro class, Octane126’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will be crewed by the tried-and-tested quartet of Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig, while in the Pro-Am, Racing One will compete with a 488 GT3 with Christian Kohlhaas, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Nick Foster and Jules Szymkowiak.

After the Qualification Race held a fortnight ago, the battle between the drivers goes into full swing today with Qualifying 3, which will decide the thirty crews allowed to fight for pole. The designated driver will have two laps available on the 25,378-metre track starting at 5.30 p.m. to claim it. In Qualifying 1, Octane126 finished twentieth overall and Racing One thirty-third, while in Qualifying 2 - at night - Octane126 took twenty-seventh overall and Racing One thirty-second.

The race will officially start at 4 p.m. on Saturday and end at the same time the following day.