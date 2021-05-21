Two Ferrari crews and a surprise at the Hankook 12H Hockenheimring

Two Ferraris will be involved in the forthcoming round of the 24H Series at Hockenheim where the 12 Hours will be staged this weekend. Lining up on the track alongside the Scuderia Praha-run 488 GT3 will be a 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Latest developments. Kessel Racing, involved in previous races at Mugello and Paul Ricard will, however, not be present, but rather the Herbert Motorsport team who had fielded a Porsche in the previously mentioned events. The Bavarian team, making their series debut with a Ferrari after collaborating with HB Racing in the 12 Hours of Spa in 2019, will field a crew made up of Jürgen Häring, "Bobby Gonzales", Tim Müller and Alfred Renauer.

Scuderia Praha. A change also occurs within the Scuderia Praha line-up. Alongside the confirmed Matúš Výboh and Josef Král, making an excellent season start at Paul Ricard with two podiums and a pole, will be Dennis Waszek replacing Miroslav Výboh. The Czech team, after the titles clinched in previous seasons, will be looking to spring an attack on the current leader Herbert Motorsport. On this occasion, once again, the starting grid offers a fascinating mix of manufacturers among the nine entrants in GT3 class, out of the total number of thirty-six crews registered for the event.

Schedule. After the free practice session on Friday, which will help participants get to grips with the high-speed German track, qualifying is set to take place on Saturday between 09:35 and 10:05, followed by the first leg of the race, which gets the green light at 13:30, with the chequered flag due at 20:00. As is customary in the Creventic series, the second leg of the race is scheduled for Sunday from 14:30 to 20:00.

