Two 458 Challenges in Britcar Endurance at Brands Hatch

Two Ferrari 458 Challenges will be competing in Class 3 of round five of the Britcar Endurance Championship, at Brands Hatch Indy, on Saturday. Each of the two outings lasts for 60 minutes.

Johnny Mowlem and Bonamy Grimes of Red River Sport by FF Corse are among the favourites, hoping to repeat their superb victory at the GT Silverstone circuit earlier this month. The Ferrari #16 performed brilliantly in round four, excelling in every session, with their win in the two-hour race never in doubt. The other Ferrari, the #144 car driven by Chris Goddard and Charlie Hollings of RNR Performance Cars, will be looking to improve on its Silverstone result, where it just missed out on the podium in fourth.



In the overall standings, Red River Sport by FF Corse and RNR Performance Cars currently lie joint second in Class 3 on 157 points, nine lengths behind the leaders, and fourth overall.



Programme. All activities will take place on Saturday. The day starts with free practice from 9am to 9.20am, followed by qualifying from 11.10am to 11.40am. Race-1, lasting 60 minutes, will set off at 1.50pm, while the green light for the second race is at 5pm. All times listed are local.

