Triumphant weekend for Ferrari in the GT series

The Ferrari 488 GT3s competing in the GT championships over the weekend came away with two overall victories and two class wins.

24H Series. The 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha Ferrari is still dominating the 24H Series. The crew of Jirí Písarík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli won the 12 Hours of Brno, the home race for the Czech team that remains unbeaten on this track. After finishing in the lead after the first three hours of the race on Friday, the Ferrari trio completed the job on Saturday, taking first position on Lap 277. Scuderia Praha's car led the group in 138 of the 321 laps covered, for a deserved victory. With this result, the Czech team recorded its third consecutive triumph in the 24H Series. It was also the first win for the Ferrari 488 GT3 on the Brno track. The other Ferrari in the A6-PRO class, that of the Wochenspiegel Team Monschau team with Georg and Leonard Weiss, Hendrik Still, Jochen Krumbach and Oliver Kainz, was forced to retire.

Endurance Brazil. The 488 GT3 of Via Italia enjoyed a great win in the 4 Hours of Goiania, the second round of Endurance Brazil. The car, crewed by Chico Longo and Daniel Serra, set off from pole and finished the race first overall, over a minute ahead of the Ginetta G57 in the P1 class and one lap in front of the first of the GT3s. After just missing out on the win at Curitiba, the 488 GT3's victory at the Ayrton Senna Circuit was its first in Brazil.

International GT Open. The 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race crewed by Matt Griffin and Duncan Cameron secured a splendid victory in the Pro-Am class in the first race of the second round of the International GT Open, held at Hockenheim. After topping the overall standings in the first part of the race with Griffin at the wheel, Cameron finished in second place, but still triumphed in the Pro-Am class. However, in Sunday’s race the pair finished on the third step of the podium after a comeback from the middle of the group. Despite a positive performance, the 488 GT3 of Tempesta Racing driven by Eddie Cheever III and Chris Froggatt only left the German circuit with a fourth and fifth place.