Title wins in the GTC class and Sprint Challenge final classification for Dhillon’s Ferrari

The final round at Donington Park brought down the curtain on the thirteenth edition of the GT Cup championship, determining the season’s final results. The triumph in the Sprint Challenge classification was claimed by the Scott Sport-run Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo of John Dhillon. Dhillon also capitalized on the absence of opponents in the GTC class to scoop the category title and finished the championship in fifth overall place alongside team-mate Phil Quaife. The Scott Sport team occupied runner-up spot in the special category reserved for teams. In the final round the #61 Ferrari took four overall runner-up positions.

Race 1. By the end of the 15-minute qualifying session, Dhillon had set the second fastest time, allowing him a front-row start in Race 1. The race got underway on dry asphalt despite the constant lurking threat of clouds hovering above the circuit. After a fine start the Scott Sport driver came into contact with JMH Automotive’s Lamborghini Huracan at Redgate corner. Despite the setback and a downpour near the finish, the #61 Ferrari was, nevertheless, able to make it across the finish-line in second overall place.

Race 2. Torrential rain battered the circuit for much of the afternoon, easing up just before the start of the Endurance race. The start, however, got underway behind the Safety Car, with racing re-commencing some 10 minutes later. Dhillon, this time found himself battling for overall victory with Seale in the Lamborghini, but both made mistakes at the chicane, opening the door to adversaries. After the driver swaps, Quaife managed to re-emerge among the frontrunners but not before being caught up by Clutton - helped by a second Safety Car deployment - who then overtook him at the chicane. It was, nevertheless, a fine runner-up spot for Quaife.

Race 3. Scott Sports' Ferrari set off from the front row, in second position, and in the opening stretches attempted an assault on the leader, although with little success. Even with the entrance of the Safety Car - triggered on the first lap by an accident at the first corner - Dhillon failed to unnerve his opponent, eventually settling for second place overall.

Race 4. In the final competition of the season, Dhillon and Quaife replicated the result of Saturday’s endurance race, taking second place in qualifying, repeating the position once again at the chequered flag to round off a very positive weekend which had seen them on the podium in all four competitions.

2021 season. As the final round of the season concluded, GT Cup organizers unveiled the official calendar for the forthcoming season, which will kick off at Donington on April 11th. Brands Hatch will follow on May 2nd, Snetterton on June 6th and Oulton Park International on July 3rd. Round five is scheduled for August 15th at Silverstone; round six once again at Donington Park on September 19th, with the grand finale set for October 3rd at Snetterton.

