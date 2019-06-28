Three Ferraris on track at Misano

The Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe pays a visit to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli this weekend for the second round of the sprint series following its debut at Brands Hatch. Three Ferraris will be competing, two in the Pro-Am and one in the Am class.

Pro-Am. After winning Race-1 at Brands Hatch and third place in Race-2, David Perel and Rinat Salikhov are gunning for the leaders Hamaguchi and Keen, who they trail by 2.5 points. Rinaldi Racing’s hopes for the 488 GT3 are also boosted by the form of the German team's crew in the recent Endurance series race, the 1000 Km of the Paul Ricard when they were joined by Denis Bulatov.

The Spirit of Race crew of Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels, are looking for payback after some bad luck at Brands Hatch. The Italo-Belgian pair proved very competitive but failed to realise the potential shown on the British track due to two accidents.

Am. The Am class sees an all-Italian duel between Ferrari and Lamborghini. HB Racing will carry the flag for the Maranello-based company, with Wolfgang Triller and Florian Scholze behind the wheel of its 488 GT3. The pair top the class standings.

Programme. On a sweltering weekend, the Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe gets going at 1:15 pm on Saturday with qualifying, while the 60-minute Race-1 race starts at 7 pm. On Sunday, Race-2 starts at 2 pm when 27 cars set off on the 4.2 km track.