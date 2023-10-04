Three Ferraris on grid for 8 Hours of Indianapolis

Ferrari will be looking to see its late-season surge continue in Indianapolis 8 Hour, the final event of the 2023 SRO GT World Challenge America season. The lone endurance race on the SRO schedule combines the American series with its European counterpart, the Intercontinental GT Challenge. The Marque of the Prancing Horse will have three teams competing in the event. Two-time 2023 winner Conquest Racing will compete in the Pro class, while Triarsi Competizione will be joined by Intercontinental competitor Sky Tempesta Racing in Pro-Am. Last year, Ferrari finished second and fourth overall at Indianapolis with AF Corse, running the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Pro class. Ferrari factory driver Lilou Wadoux will join team regulars Alessandro Balzan and rookie Manny Franco in the No. 21 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 in the Pro class, a car that recently scored its first North American victories with a weekend sweep at Road America. Wadoux, a 22-year-old native of Amiens, France, made FIA World Endurance Championship history in April when she won at 6 Hours of Spa in April – in only her third start as an official Prancing Horse driver – with her teammates Alessio Rovera e Louis Perez-Companc.

Balzan was part of the second-place lineup at Indy in 2020 for AF Corse, and placed fifth in Pro and sixth overall last year for Conquest, racing the Ferrari 488 GT3. He also won the inaugural IMSA event for Ferrari at Indianapolis in 2014, after strong showings in Grand-Am races the previous two years.

Pro Am class. Triarsi Competizione completes its Pro Am campaign with Ryan Dalziel, Justin Wetherill and team owner Onofrio Triarsi in the No. 33 Ferrari 296 GT3. The team finished on the podium in its most recent race at Sebring, credited with a season-best second-place finish after taking third at Virginia International Raceway.

Sky Tempesta Racing will make its American debut with Eddie Cheever III, Chris Froggatt and Jonathan Hill in the No. 535 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Cheever is the son of former American Formula One driver and 1998 Indianapolis 500 winner Eddie Cheever, while Froggart won the 2018 European Ferrari Challenge by a margin of 130 points, scoring 10 victories.

The programme. Practice for the Indy 8 Hour begins on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. (all times ET), followed by pre-qualifying practice Friday at 11 a.m. There will be four 15-minute qualifying sessions on Friday, beginning at 3:05 p.m. for Driver 1. This will be followed by Driver 2 qualifying at 3:27 p.m. and Driver 3 at 3:50 p.m. Saturday concludes with the Pole Shootout at 6:15 p.m. The race takes the green flag at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. (all times are local)