Three Ferraris ahead of the pack at Magny Cours for Race-2

After setting the sixth fastest time overall, Giancarlo Fisichella will start from pole in the Pro-Am class of the Sprint Cup this afternoon at Magny Cours. The Italian Sky Tempesta Racing driver, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 92, posted a time of 1:35.629, just 161 thousandths of a second off the overall pole. His teammate Eddie Cheever III will set off from further back on the grid, having clocked a time of 1:35.954. Then comes Andrea Bertolini in AF Corse no. 52, still not in perfect shape after the damage suffered in Race-1 following a contact with his teammate Louis Machiels. The Italian finished the session with the best lap time of 1:36.205 and was third in the Pro-Am. Given the tight margins in Race-1 on Saturday night, we expect a great show from the sixty-minute race that starts at 1:45pm.