Thomas Neubauer joins the family of official Ferrari drivers

Thomas Neubauer has been announced as an official Ferrari driver as of the 2024 season. The 24-year-old Frenchman, previously a star in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli and winner of one edition of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, in 2022, has embarked on a new sporting adventure, becoming a works driver for the Prancing Horse.

Born in Paris on 8 June 1999, after his first experience with karts and Formula Renault single-seaters, Neubauer debuted in the Maranello manufacturer's one-make series championship in 2019 and, in parallel, began his GT career with both Ferrari and other brands, focusing in particular on endurance racing from 2021.

In the Ferrari Challenge Europe, the Frenchman competed in 34 races over five seasons, becoming world champion at the 2022 Finali Mondiali in the main Trofeo Pirelli class with the 488 Challenge Evo. Thomas Neubauer also celebrated victories in high-profile events in the company’s one-make series, including a first place at Le Mans in June 2023, when the series was the support race for the Centenary 24 Hours, the top FIA WEC race won by the Ferrari 499P number 51.

In the last five years, Neubauer has been crowned champion in the GT World Challenge Europe, in the Silver class, taking two titles, one in the Sprint Cup (2019) and the other in the Endurance Cup (2022). This past season, the driver's record in the GT WC Europe series included three wins at Imola, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and Barcelona; Neubauer also took the top step of the podium at the 24 Hours of Dubai and the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in the SP10 class. The French driver has appeared twice at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2021 and 2023) in the LMGTE Am, both times at the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GTE.