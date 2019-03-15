Third row for Ferrari in Sebring

The 1000 Miles of Sebring qualifying session, valid to set the grid for the first 2019 Super Season World Endurance Championship race, was difficult for the Ferraris. The red flag was waved near the halfway mark of the session, due to an accident that involved the Clearwater Racing 488 GTE no. 61 driven by Luis Perez Companc, affecting the outcome for the two cars in the GTE-Pro class. The 488 GTE no. 71 will start from the sixth position on the grid, while the 51 from the ninth.

GTE-Pro. Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon started the session and had to face with a track that was offering very low grip after the IMSA third free practice session. The world champion clocked 1:58.077 while Rigon set his best time in 1:57.464. The two Italian drivers handed over to the English teammates James Calado and Sam Bird. After the red flag, the two AF Corse Ferraris stopped the clock at 1:58.388 with Calado and 1:58.413 with Sam Bird. The combined average of times qualified the car no. 71 sixth on the grid (1:57.938), while the car no. 51 in ninth position (1:58.232). In the race, Daniel Serra will take the wheel with Pier Guidi and Calado, while Rigon and Bird will be paired with Miguel Molina. The fastest lap went to the Porsche no. 92 driven by Christensen-Estre.

GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am class, Spirit of Race no. 54 was the best of the Ferraris, with Giancarlo Fisichella (1:59.262) and Thomas Flohr (2:01.455) qualifying fourth with an overall time of 2:00.358. The MR Racing 488 GT3 no. 70 will set off from seventh with a time of 2:01.650, qualified by Olivier Beretta and Motoaki Ishikawa. Last spot on the grid for the third Ferrari taking part in the race, the Clearwater Racing no. 61 car. After the driver change, with Luis Perez Companc at the wheel, the car went off the track and against the barriers. Previously, his teammate Matthew Griffin set a best time of 1:59.396. For this race also, each crews will be reinforced by a third driver: on the no. 54 Francesco Castellacci will be behind the wheel, Matteo Cressoni on the no. 61 and Eddie Cheever III on the no. 71.

Race. The 1000 Miles of Sebring will start tomorrow at 4.00 pm local time.