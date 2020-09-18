Third free practice lights up Le Mans night

After the excitement of qualifying, the third free practice session allowed the drivers to acclimatise to the dark driving conditions they will face in this year's race. The session, interrupted about fifteen minutes from the end due to an accident involving the 488 GTE of Red River Sport driven by Bonamy Grimes, took place in milder temperatures than expected.

LMGTE Pro. The Ferraris, which continued the work of fine-tuning, recorded times close to the leaders in the session standings, although no one went all out for a really impressive lap. The 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse was fourth, while the other three Ferraris closed with Risi in sixth, AF Corse no. 71 seventh and WeatherTech Racing’s car in eighth.

LMGTE Am. The Ferrari of MR Racing finished on top of the standings in the four-hour session with the best time recorded by Kei Cozzolino in 3:54.490. Iron Lynx's 488 GTE no. 60 was third, followed by its twin no. 75 in fifth. The times recorded by the other Ferraris left them in the middle of the group, while the red flag prevented the Spirit of Race and JMW Motorsport crews from improving their times.