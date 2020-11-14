The voices from the podium after the 8 Hours of Bahrain

Minutes after the end of the race, with the podium celebrations just finished, we gathered the comments from the Ferrari protagonists in LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am classes.

Nicklas Nielsen, AF Corse #83: “I'm really happy to have been able to compete in a season like this in the WEC World Championship together with François and Emmanuel. I learned a lot driving alongside them. We are champions and we are very pleased about that.”

François Perrodo, AF Corse #83: “I don't know what to say, winning this title is incredible. The weekend was very difficult, starting with the free practice. The start of the race was a real nightmare, we lost a lap but we were lucky to recover thanks to the Safety Car. From that point on Emmanuel and Nicklas did an excellent job and what Nicklas did was really terrific. It is a really exciting time and I have a hard time realizing that I have won. We have been very competitive throughout the season, even if we are neither the favourites, nor the fastest, but we have taken advantage of all the opportunities that have arisen, thanks to some excellent teamwork."

Davide Rigon, AF Corse #71: “We really gave it our all, with the only regret of having perhaps managed the tyres too much in the second stint, expecting deterioration in the final stages which didn’t materialize. From that moment on, the pace was not so bad, even if we lost about twenty seconds due to a minor electronic issue that we managed to sort out. We are pleased about the podium. We took advantage of the chance offered by Aston Martin's pit-stop to change brakes, while we didn't have any such problems and the car performed well. The win has evaded us and over the winter we will try to analyze how we can improve. We are delighted to have grabbed a podium in the final race of the year for all of us, for me, Miguel and the team which has always worked very hard and we haven’t celebrated as many times as we deserved.

Miguel Molina, AF Corse #71: “We are pleased and I think we had a consistent race. In some moments we were fast, in others less so but in the end we finished the final race of the year on the podium. I am happy to end up like this. Now it's time to rest for a while before starting again next year. However, I would like to thank all the guys from AF Corse and Ferrari Competizioni GT for this first year in the WEC which I think is very productive. It was a very useful experience that allowed me to acquire a lot of information and knowledge that will be useful in the future ".