09 giugno 2016

Maranello, 9 June 2016 – Ferrari.com leads you on a trip to discover the crews of Prancing Horse customers entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Let us take a closer look at Scuderia Corsa and its crew. The team. Giacomo Mattioli and Art Zafiropoulo founded Scuderia Corsa in 2013 to meet the needs of Ferrari customers who wanted to race their cars. The team takes part in the Ferrari Challenge North America as well as the Imsa SportsCar Championship and the Pirelli World Challenge. It competed at the Le Mans 24 Hours getting on the podium in 2015. In Imsa racing won the championship in 2013 and 2015. In 2016 Scuderia Corsa won the 12 Hours of Sebring with the brand new Ferrari 488 GT3. Sweedler. Bill Sweedler has competed in various US championships. Last year, on a Ferrari, he won the Imsa SCC in the GT-Daytona class with an incredible come-from-behind performance that culminated in the last race in partnership with Bell. This will be his second appearance in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2015 he was third in the GTE-Am class, with Bell and Segal. In 2014 he won the 24 Hours of Daytona at the wheel of the 458 Italia of the AIM Autosport team. Bell. Versatility is the word that identifies him best. Townsend Bell switches seamlessly from uncovered to covered wheels. A few days ago he was on the track at the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, but normally he is a leading contender in endurance races in the United States. Indy Lights champion in 2001, last year he won the Imsa SCC with Bill Sweedler and the 458 Italia of Scuderia Corsa. In 2014 he won the 24 Hours of Daytona at the wheel of the Ferrari of the AIM Autosport team. Last year he was third at Le Mans with the Scuderia Corsa team. Segal. A native of Philadelphia, Jeff Segal started racing at a very early age and, at the age of 19, he was already a star of his country's car racing scene. He has won the Sports Car Challenge in 2007 and the Grand Am championship in 2010 and 2012, at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 Italia of the AIM Autosport Team. He too was part of the crew that won the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2014 (AIM Autosport) and finished third at Le Mans in the GTE-Am class in 2015 with Scuderia Corsa.