08 giugno 2016

Maranello, 8 June 2016 – Another stop in our voyage of discovery of the Ferrari crews entered in the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 458 Italia GTE of the Formula Racing team will be on the starting grid of the GTE-Am class. The team. Formula Racing is the competition offspring of the Ferrari importer for Denmark, Formula Automobile. It is a solid team that in 2015 won the European Le Mans Series championship in the GTE class, thus earning a ticket to this season's 24 Hours of Le Mans. Laursen. Johnny Laursen, a Danish driver born in 1964, earned his spurs in the Ferrari Challenge from 2009 to 2011 and then raced in prestigious GT championships such as the International GT Open and the Blancpain Endurance Series. In 2014, he made his début in the European Le Mans Series which he won the following year on the Ferrari of Formula Racing. This will be his first 24 Hours of Le Mans. Mac Jansen. Mikkel Mac Jansen is a Danish young man, only 23 years of age, who raced on single-seaters until 2011. In 2013 he moved to covered wheels making his début in the European Le Mans Series the following year. In 2015 he won the continental series championship with his crewmate Johnny Laursen. This will be his first 24 Hours of Le Mans. Nielsen. Christina Nielsen will be the 58th woman to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It will be the first time for her (however, it runs in the family: her father Lars-Erik raced five times in the French classic) but she has already obtained great results in America. In 2015 she was runner-up in the GT-Daytona class of the Imsa SCC championship and this season she leads the standings at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Scuderia Corsa. She competes in the European Le Mans Series with Formula Racing. She has won the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2016.