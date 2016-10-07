The NGK Ferrari ready for the DMV 250 Meilen Rennen

Nurburg, 7 October 2016 - The VLN Endurance championship continues this weekend at the Nurburgring track with the second to last Round of the 2016 season. A Ferrari will be competing in the Specials 8 category at the DMV 250 Meilen Rennen: it’s as usual a 458 Italia.

Usual trio.

The car is the number 139 fielded by the NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One which will be driven by Mike Jager, Stefan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas. The race will start on Saturday at 12 and will last for four hours.

The opponents.

The Ferrari will fight for the lead in the overall standings, but will also have to contend with other cars in the category, namely two Aston Martin, two Lexus, a Porsche and a Ford.