The comments from the Pro class crew members at the end of the Paul Ricard 1000km

Fresh from the Endurance Cup victory celebrations for Alessandro Pier Guidi and AF Corse, we gather the thoughts of the two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 crews involved in Pro class.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, AF Corse #51: “I'm really happy; it was a really tough race. It seemed impossible to definitively close the gap that separated us from the Porsche, so we decided to change strategy. We changed just two tyres during the final pit-stop and this was the key to the victory. The engineers who decided on the strategy and the mechanics really pulled off an incredible feat. I got back on track in the lead and managed to stay there over the final twenty laps. I am lost for words to thank Ferrari and AF Corse for their work and for allowing me to finally win this championship.”

Côme Ledogar, AF Corse #51: “Today Alessandro accomplished an incredible feat. If we look at the way he drove over the final two hours, changing just two tyres on the final pit-stop, we have to recognize that he did a terrific job of driving so fast and so steadily for so long. I wish to thank AF Corse and Ferrari for inviting me to participate in this race.”

Tom Blomqvist, AF Corse #51: “The race went off without any problems. We thought it would be more difficult after things didn't go very well for us in the first two hours, but we managed to stay in contention for the rest of the time and Alessandro worked a real miracle during his stint. The finale was really intense but the victory came in the end. Congratulations to Alessandro and the team for the Endurance title.”

Sergey Sirotkin, SMP Racing #72: “A good but difficult race for the team. Of course we are very happy for our #51 sister car who did a great job over the course of the season and who grabbed the win and the title. As for us, we had a positive race even though we dropped some time in traffic, but overall we were fast and competitive, managing to finish the season on a positive note. I had fun and I wish to thank the team and my team-mates and am still learning from this race ahead of next season.”

Toni Vilander, SMP Racing #72: “The race was interesting and overall it was a very positive weekend together with the guys from SMP Racing and AF Corse. We started from pole after a convincing Saturday. Ferrari #51 took the lead and I tried to follow, even though in the early stages of the race it was evident that our pace was not as fast as we had expected. After two hours we returned to the pits in front of #51 and then both Antonio and Sergey did a fine job so I can say that it has been a great weekend. We hope there will be more like it.”

Antonio Fuoco, SMP Racing #72: “We finished the race in seventh position and, starting from pole position, the final result didn’t live up to our expectations. But today everything was more difficult than yesterday. I gave it everything during my stints and, above all, the second was demanding due to the rain that had fallen on the track. The track conditions weren't easy at all, but we managed to get the car to the finish. Seventh position is not what we had hoped for. However, I am pleased with my weekend and I thank SMP Racing and Ferrari for this opportunity and I hope that we can add to it in the future.”