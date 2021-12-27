The stands of Barcelona’s Bernabeu stadium bear the famous inscription “Més que un Club” (‘More than a Club’) and, as a corresponding ideal, Club Competizioni GT also represents far more to its participants than just a club. In its third year of activity, it offered customers a programme packed with unique moments, with fun challenges off the asphalt involving the members of this exclusive Prancing Horse programme, creating an ever-present alchemy on each and every stage of the calendar. The icing on the cake was the 488 GT Modificata, which made its ‘high society’ debut, quickly becoming the main attraction at the events. The latter were held on European, American and Japanese circuits, to ever greater numbers of participants and levels of popularity. Providing support to customers was Finnish racer Toni Vilander, official Ferrari Competizioni GT racing driver, offering his decades-long driving experience, once again demonstrating the fundamental role that GT racing has played in Prancing Horse history.

