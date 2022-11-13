Test for Fuoco in Bahrain

The day after the Prancing Horse claimed the Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ titles in the final round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship, the Sakhir circuit will host a test session on Sunday, 13 November. One of the participants will be the official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver, Antonio Fuoco, at the wheel of an LMP2 prototype. On the same day during the rookie tests, Lorenzo Colombo will climb aboard the 488 GTE number 52.

Fuoco completed his first full season in the LMGTE Pro with a historic win in AF Corse’s 488 GTE alongside teammate Miguel Molina. In Sunday’s tests, the twenty-six-year-old will step into the number 83 LMP2 prototype. The Piacenza-based team raced this car in the Pro-Am class during the world championship season.

In Bahrain, Lorenzo Colombo has the chance to test the performance of the 488 GTE number 52. The 22-year-old from Lombardy made his mark this year with the Italian Prema Orlen team in the LMP2 class. He will drive the car that won the last event of the WEC 2022.