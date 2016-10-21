21 ottobre 2016

Okayama, 21 October 2016 - The Super Taikyu 2016 Round 5 of the super endurance series will be held this weekend in Okayama International Circuit, Japan. Nicknamed “S-Tai”, this is the largest endurance race series in Japan. Cars are divided into six classes based on engine displacement. The 3-hour endurance race features a wide range of vehicles from GT3 cars to street sports cars and compact cars. Two different models. This weekend’s action will see two Ferrari cars. HubAuto Racing will be competing in the ST-X class with their Ferrari 488 GT3 on the 3.703 km track. The car is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8. Currently HubAuto Racing is 7th on the table standings with 28.5 points after four rounds. The team will be driving in car number 89 and comprises drivers Morris Chen, Hiroki Yoshimoto and Yuya Sakamoto. The team’s refuelling and tyre replacement strategies will determine the outcome of this exciting and challenging race. Team Direction will be fielding a 458 Italia for Manabu Hayashi, Yosuke Hayashi and Akira Mizutani. Schedule. Lights will turn green for the ST-X class at 2.40 PM local time on Saturday and at 1.45 PM local time on Sunday.