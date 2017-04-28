28 aprile 2017

Maranello, 28 April 2017 – The second round of the new season of the Japanese Super Taikyu championship is about to start at Sugo. Two Ferraris will race, both in the ST-X class of this multi-category series. For the podium. The 488 GT3 of HubAuto Racing came close to the podium in the first race at Motegi and Morris Chen, Daiki Yoshimoto and Yuya Sakamoto will try to improve by at least one place to jump on one of the three steps. The other Ferrari on track will be the 488 GT3 of ARN Racing, which started from pole position in Motegi and was fifth under the chequered flag. Kota Sasaki will be at the wheel alongside compatriot Hiroaki Nagai. Programme. The first race of the season will be held on Sunday and will last 3 hours. The flag goes up shortly after the 2 pm local time (7 am CET)