Maranello, 2 May 2017 - The second race of the Super Taikyu 2017 season was held at the Sugo circuit last weekend. The ARN Ferrari collected the first podium finish of the year after having start from pole potion for the second race in a row with Hiroaki Nagai and Kota Sasaki. The race. The green flag waved at 1 o’clock pm but the start of the Ferrari was not good enough to keep behind the two Nissans of Three Bond Motor College and Endless Advan teams. The ARN Ferrari however had a solid race and was able to keep third in front of the other 488 GT3 of HubAuto Racing, fourth for the second race in a row with Morris Chen, Daiki Yoshimoto and Yuya Sakamoto. Next round. The championship will have its third round at Suzuka on June 11, on the famous eight-shaped circuit.