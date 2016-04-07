07 aprile 2016

Okayama 7 April 2016 – The 2016 season of Super GT Japanese series is about to kick off in Okayama, where this weekend two races will be run. The cars are still racing in two different classes: GT500 and GT300. In the latter one many new models are debuting: there’s also a 488 GT3 that will make its debut on the Japanese racing world thanks to team LM Corsa and drivers Akihiko Tsuzuki and Morio Nitta. History. Ferrari has notched up three wins in Okayama, initially known as Aida. The first dates back to 2004, as part of the All-Japan GT Championship thanks to the 360 Modena of Team Gainer and drivers Atsushi Yogou and Tetsuya Tanaka. Three years later, in the Japan Le Mans Series championship, the 550 Maranello of Hitotsuyama Racing won in the GT1 class with the Japanese trio of Akira Iida, Tomonobu Fujii and Mikio Hitotsuyama. The latest win was in 2009 Asian Le Mans Series season. In the first race of the championship Dominik Farnbacher and the late Allan Simonsen triumphed in the GT2 category with the F430 GTC of the Hankook Team Farnbacher.