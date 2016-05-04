04 maggio 2016

Oyama 3 May 2016 – Round 2 of the 2016 season of Super GT Japanese series is about to start at Fuji Speedway. In the GT300 class there’s a 488 GT3, the No. 51 of team LM Corsa that will be driven by drivers Akihiko Tsuzuki, Shigekazu Wakisaka and Morio Nitta. History. Ferrari has notched up ten wins at Fuji. The first dates back to 1970 when Giampiero Moretti won a non-championship race on a 512 S of Scuderia Picchio Rosso. The latest win was last year in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). Gianmaria Bruni and Toni Vilander won the third to last race of the season on the AF Corse 458 Italia GTE in the GTE-Pro class.