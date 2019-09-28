Sultanov second in Race-1 of GT Sports Club in Barcelona

The penultimate race of the Blancpain GT Sports Club held in Barcelona finally put paid to the title hopes of Murod Sultanov who, despite a second-place finish, has no way to catch the new champion Jens Reno Moller.

Overall. After a brilliant start, Murod Sultanov, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing, managed the pace of the race for the first two laps before Denis Remenyako passed him. At mid-race, the Safety Car came out after Pavel Strukov's Ferrari spun on the last turn. This recompacted the group and allowed Sultanov to catch his breath after continuous attacks from Moller, for whom fourth place would have been enough to clinch the title. Fourteen minutes from the end, the race resumed its normal course with Sofronas in the lead. The Audi driver fought a heated duel with Remenyako in the Mercedes, which ended up assisting Sultanov. The former race leader first succumbed to Remenyako and then to the German. The Kessel Racing driver's second place, with Moller's fourth, meant he couldn't put off the title contest to Race 2. Sixth place went to Luigi Lucchini, in the 458 GT3 of BMS Scuderia Italia and seventh to Frederic Fangio, in the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race.

Iron Cup. In the Iron Cup, monopolised by the Ferraris, Louis-Philippe Soenen put an end to an unsuccessful five-race streak with a win in the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race. The Belgian driver also benefited from a puncture that prevented champion Stephen Earle, who was leading the race at the time, from securing yet another seasonal victory. Rick Lovat took third, at the wheel of the Ferrari of Kessel Racing.