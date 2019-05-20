Splendid comeback for HB Racing in Race-2

After a great comeback in Race 1, HB Racing pulled off another recovery in Race-2 to finish in eighth. The race, held in almost summery conditions, was full of twists and turns from the off.





Asch on the attack. After qualifying on the eleventh row due to tyre management problems, Sebastian Asch enjoyed an excellent start, soaring up to 17th position on lap 1. A first Safety Car, which later became a red flag, bunched the group up again, allowing the Ferrari driver to get back quickly among the points. The German continued to make progress until the obligatory stop on lap 19 when he handed over the 488 GT3 to his crewmate Luca Ludwig in 11th position.





Impeccable stop. After starting Saturday's comeback, the latter gained two more positions courtesy of a perfectly executed pit-stop, which became three after the race due to penalties inflicted on a car that had beaten him to the finish line.

The fourteen positions gained show that the Ferrari had the potential to do even better, but the team was satisfied with the achievement.





Programme. The next ADAC GT Masters race takes place from 7 to 9 June in Spielberg, Austria, HB Racing’s home circuit.