Six Ferraris to defend ELMS leadership at Spielberg

Two years after its last visit, the European Le Mans Series returns to Spielberg for the second round of the 2021 season. A circuit known for its spectacular races will welcome six Ferraris, starting with championship leaders, Molina-Cressoni-Mastronardi.

Iron Lynx. The Italian team's 488 GTEs will take to the track with the crew of Miguel Molina, Matteo Cressoni and Rino Mastronardi in car no. 80, seeking to keep their top spot in the standings. After victory in the opening race at Barcelona, the trio will aim to repeat their excellent performance in Spain. However, the other two trios in Ferraris no. 60 and 83 have very different goals. Claudio Schiavoni, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Paolo Ruberti want to improve on their fifth position, while Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Manuela Gostner will be looking for their first podium of the season.

Spirit of Race. After the excellent debut in Catalonia, Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin, and David Perel are determined to improve on their third-place finish, exploiting Griffin's great experience, Cameron's pace and Perel's speed. The 488 GTE no. 55 finished second in 2019 at this track with Aaron Scott replacing Perel.

AF Corse. Having missed the 4 Hours of Barcelona, the Ferrari of François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard, and Alessio Rovera will make its season debut. Perrodo and Rovera are fresh from their win along with Nicklas Nielsen at Spa-Francorchamps in the FIA WEC.

Programme. On Saturday, the GTE class qualifying session will run from 2:50 pm to 3 pm, while on Sunday, the race will start at 11 am and finish after four hours.