Six Ferraris at start of ELMS championship

The 2020 season of the European Le Mans Series will officially kick off this weekend at the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet in the south of France. Six Ferraris will take part in the 4 Hours of Le Castellet on 18 and 19 July.

Heritage. Last season, the series was dominated by the crew of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Fabien Lavergne. Their four wins secured the title for Luzich Racing on its debut.

Six Ferraris As per tradition, the Ferrari 488 GTEs are well represented in the LMGTE class. Three appear for Italian teams, with Iron Lynx deploying two of them: the no. 60 with Claudio Schiavoni, Sergio Pianezzola, Andrea Piccini and the no. 83 with an all-female crew of Manuela Gostner, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey. The other Italian Ferrari is AF Corse no. 51 crewed by Christoph Ulrich, Alexander West and Steffen Görig.

Swiss teams will line up two cars: Spirit of Race no. 55 driven by Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin, Aaron Scott and Kessel Racing no. 74 with Michael Broniszewski, Nicola Cadei and David Perel.

The British team JMW Motorsport completes the line-up for the Prancing Horse with the no. 66 of Jody Fannin, Finlay Hutchison and Hunter Abbott.

Programme. Free practice is on Friday 17 July at 11am and 3pm. On Saturday, there will be a further free practice session at 12pm, followed by qualifying at 3pm. The race is scheduled for Sunday 19 July at 3:10pm.