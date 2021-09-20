Six events for 2022 Club Competizioni GT

The 2022 calendar of Club Competizioni GT, which aims to bring the finest Ferrari racing cars of the last 30 years back to the track, offers an intriguing mix of technical and iconic tracks in different countries worldwide.

The first leg will run from 8 to 10 April in Florida, at the Daytona International Circuit, home of the legendary 24 Hours.

The United States will also host the second date, from 20 to 22 May, at Watkins Glen International before the cars appear at Suzuka in Japan from 24 to 26 June.

The drivers then return to Europe for the last two acts before the Finali Mondiali, with appearances at Hockenheim, Germany, from 22 to 24 July and Barcelona, Spain, from 3 to 4 September.

