Seventh place for Spirit of Race at the Paul Ricard

The Ferrari entrants experienced a difficult debut in the first round of the International GT Open, which saw the start of the battle to succeed Mikkel Mac and Ferrari. The two cars of Spirit of Race and Tempesta Racing finished off the podium in the Pro-Am class in the first of the two races this weekend on the Paul Ricard circuit.

Competitive. The day opened encouragingly, with Eddie Cheever III driving effectively early on in the car of newcomer Tempesta Racing, occupying fourth position at times before handing over to his crewmate Chris Froggatt during the compulsory driver change window. After going long at the Montreal chicane, the British driver went back to the pits a few minutes later and didn’t return to the track.

Quick. The Ferrari of Spirit of Race, crewed by Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin, finished seventh in the class and twelfth overall. They battled in the middle of the group, but nevertheless showed greater potential than was apparent from their positions, clocking the second fastest lap in the class and fifth overall.

Race 2. On Sunday the programme includes qualifying from 10:30 am to 11 am and the race, this time lasting 60 minutes, which kicks off at 3 pm.