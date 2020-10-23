Seventh place for Pier Guidi in Super Pole at Spa

The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi concluded the Super Pole at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in seventh. The Italian was the best placed of the Prancing Horse drivers after a session held on a wet track. The twenty fastest crews at the end of the four qualifying sessions held on Thursday competed in two qualifying laps with a single driver, free to exploit the full potential of the car without having to deal with the inevitable traffic along the circuit. Three Ferraris were involved in the session, taking to the track in reverse order to the position obtained with the combined times.

Tom Blomqvist in HubAuto's Ferrari no, 27 was the first car to set a time. The British driver tackled a track still wet after the rain that had fallen earlier but could take advantage of a fair amount of light before sunset. The 2018 winner closed the first lap in 2:34.273, improving by a few hundredths to 2:34.170 in the second.

The Ferrari no. 72 was the second Prancing Horse car to lap the track, driven by the 2019 poleman, Davide Rigon, twelfth after yesterday's qualifying. The SMP Racing driver completed one lap of the seven-kilometre-plus track in 2:33.954, while an error prevented any improvement on his second attempt.

Alessandro Pier Guidi launched an assault on the Super Pole in AF Corse no. 51, the third and final 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The 2017 World Champion clocked 2:33.024 on his first attempt and 2:33.303 on the second. Unfortunately, the 858 thousandths of a second separating him from poleman Raffaele Marciello consigned him to seventh place on the grid. Tom Blomqvist and Davide Rigon finished on the eighth and ninth rows and will need to show extra caution at the start of the race, which kicks off at 3:30 pm local time.

