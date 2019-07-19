Seven Ferraris at Spa for GT Sports Club

Spa-Francorchamps 19 luglio 2019

The penultimate round of the Blancpain GT Sports Club, which takes place this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, sees Stephen Earle in with a chance of sealing the Iron Cup, a category he has dominated so far. Seven Ferraris are due to start the event, part of the SRO Speedweek, three in the Overall class, three in the Iron Cup and one in the Titanium. Overall. Murod Sultanov, second in the standings, has a 22-point deficit to make up on Jens Reno Moller. The Kessel Racing driver, on the podium at Misano at the end of a lively race, will do his best to hold off his rival's inevitable triumph until the final outing. The Russian driver, as usual, will also have to deal with Mario Cordoni and Pavel Strukov. Iron Cup. Thanks to the victories notched up so far in the season Stephen Earle, Kessel Racing driver could clinch his third consecutive title, having built up a substantial lead in the standings. It will once again be a 'family' race as both Belgian Louis Philippe Soenen and his teammate Howard Blanc will all be behind the wheel of Ferraris. Titanium. The Turkish Murat Cuhadaroglu, a constant competitor in the Ferrari Challenge Europe and winner of the Coppa Shell Am last season, makes his debut in the series. The Kessel Racing driver will be at the wheel of the 488 GT3 pitting himself against the championship regulars. Programme. Free practice and qualifying take place on Saturday at 4:25 pm local time, while the two races are on Sunday at 10:20 am and 4:40 pm.