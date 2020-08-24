Second win of season for Prette-Abril

Vincent Abril and Louis Prette claimed their second win of the season in Race-2 at the Paul Ricard, following their first at the opening round in Hungary. The AF Corse APM Monaco duo now lie just four points behind the leaders Chaves-Ramos in the general standings. The excellent weekend in France also included a fourth place in Race-1 and pole position in the second qualifying with Vincent Abril. In the Am, fifth and fourth place went to the Ferrari of AF Corse APM Monaco, crewed by Stephane Ortelli and Angelo Negro.

PRO. After an excellent third in class and fourth overall in Race-1, Vincent Abril and Louis Prette made the most of their potential and that of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the second race of the French weekend of the International GT Open, back on track just two weeks after its debut at the Hungaroring. Starting from pole, courtesy of Abril's excellent qualifying, the pair kept the race under control throughout, with Prette skilfully handling Chaves' attempted fightback to record an impressive win.

AM. AF Corse APM Monaco's second Ferrari at the French circuit was driven by Angelo Negro and Stephane Ortelli, previously winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours, who replaced Philippe Prette. The Ferrari no. 48 was unlucky in Race-1, due to an accident, but Negro and Ortelli nevertheless finished fifth in the category. They did one better in Race-2, beginning with an excellent qualifying session that saw Ortelli start from second on the grid and then finish fourth in class and ninth overall. The third round of the International GT Open will be held in Austria, at the Red Bull Ring, over the weekend of 12 and 13 September.