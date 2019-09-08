Second place for Spirit of Race at Silverstone

Silverstone 08 settembre 2019

The second race of the International GT Open at Silverstone saw the Ferrari of Spirit of Race rewarded with a brilliant second place, thanks to a convincing showing from Matt Griffin and Duncan Cameron, while Kessel Racing’s 488 GT3 posted fifth. Starting out from the seventh and eighth rows, the two Ferrari crews went on the attack early, particularly Matt Griffin, who staged numerous spectacular overtaking manoeuvres, reaching seventh place before the mandatory pit-stops and driver changes. Likewise, although in a less furious manner, Oliver Hancock climbed the order as high as twelfth before handing over to team-mate John Hartshorne. The pit-stop, like that of Spirit of Race was carried out some 24 minutes from the end. Cameron battled hard to hold his ground, crossing the finish-line second in Pro-Am, tenth overall, while Hartshorne came home fourteenth, fifth in the class. The International GT Open will be back on track in Barcelona, from 21st to 22nd September, for the penultimate calendar date.