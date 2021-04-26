Second place for Scuderia Praha at Paul Ricard

The 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha put in a brilliant performance to finish second in the 12 Hours of Paul Ricard, a round of the 24H Series.

Battle. The Czech team’s car fought a long and intense battle with the Porsche of Herberth Motorsport, which claimed the final victory. The Ferrari crewed by Josef Král, Miroslav and Matúš Výboh even led for a time, making perfect use of the Code 60 phases - during which the cars cannot exceed 60 km/h - to recover the ground lost during the opening pitstops. The Maranello car confirmed its competitiveness with the fastest time set by Král on the penultimate lap. Two second places in the two races testify to a return to competitiveness for the members of the Czech team in the Creventic series.



Accident. It was a race to forget for the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Kessel Racing caught up in a spectacular accident on the opening lap involving two other cars. The impact caused significant damage to the front left suspension, forcing the Swiss team to retire.



Next round. The 24H Series will return to the track on 22 and 23 May in Germany for the 12 Hours of Hockenheim.

