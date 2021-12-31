Ferrari enjoyed another successful hill climb racing season, following on from the already impressive results of 2020. Luca Gaetani won the overall drivers’ title in the Gruppo GT and the Trofeo Gruppo GT Cup of the Italian Hill Climb Championship. The fifty-third edition of the Cronoscalata Monte Erice saw the driver from Veneto crowned champion at the wheel of the 488 Challenge. Gaetani also finished ninth overall in this car at the FIA Hill Climb Master, a biennial international race held in Braga, Portugal. The Padua-based Superchallenge team also enjoyed a lot of success in Italy. At the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, Roberto Ragazzi won the overall GT title in the Italian Hill Climb Trophy (TIVM), partly thanks to second place in the Orvieto finals, while in the Italian Hill Climb Championship (CIVM) the other Superchallenge standard-bearer, Stefano Artuso from Padua, repeated his victory in the GT-Cup class. He achieved important placings during the season, always matching the times of the most powerful Super GT-Cup cars. Michele Mancini, from Gaetani Racing, finished third. Also in the CIVM, Tommaso Colella won the GTS class at the wheel of the 430 Challenge ahead of the Ferraris of Vincenzo Cimino and Giovanni Ragazzi.

