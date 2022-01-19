After joining James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi as the third driver in the number 51 488 GTE in the FIA WEC, Daniel Serra raced an entire World Championship season alongside Miguel Molina in the number 52 Ferrari. Along with his teammate, the Brazilian achieved less than he deserved but still made his mark, particularly during the Qualifying Practice at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he turned in a record time of 3:46.011 over the 13,626-metre French track.

How would you sum up your first full season in the world championship?

“I think it was a great season for gaining experience. We had a lot of good moments, others a little less so. I had fun and learned a lot: about team relations, car management and the championship.”

At Le Mans, the car was really fast before the technical problems.

“I think Le Mans was a good race. For me personally, it was the race where I felt most comfortable with the car. During qualifying, I had a lot of fun. It was my first session at Le Mans where I could put my foot down. I think we had every potential to go all the way, but unfortunately, we had some problems. I can’t say it was the best performance of the season as we only gained two points, but I can say it could have been the finest race.”