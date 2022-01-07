A triumph-filled season for Ferrari in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship. The glory goes to AF Corse’s Simon Mann who, in spite of his youthfulness, consolidates his position as Italian GT3 Pro-Am champion in the Sprint formula after the achievement in 2020. The insatiable American goes on to secure the Italian Endurance title in the final round of the season at Monza.

Ferrari domination in the GT Cup, the class reserved for single-marque configuration cars, taking both the Sprint title, with Easy Race outfit’s Francesca Linossi and Daniel Vebster, as well as the Endurance title with Luca Demarchi, Nicholas Risitano and Edoardo Barbolini in the SR&R team-run Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. The two teams also scooped the Team Cup.

In the Sprint category, Murat Cuhadaroglu in Kessel Racing’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 earns the right to sew the GT3 Am winner’s shield onto his racing suit after four campaign wins, contributing to Ferrari's constructors' title, a feat also replicated in the Endurance category.