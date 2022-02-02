Alessandro Pier Guidi just concluded a record season, which confirmed him as the best performer in GT racing. Together with James Calado, he became the first driver in FIA WEC history to win the LMGTE Pro class twice and the first in the SRO series to claim the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup two years in a row. His victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps are further triumphs that make the driver from Tortona a true benchmark.

Victory at Le Mans and Spa in the same year: what makes these achievements special to you?

“Winning two 24 Hours of such importance is always special. Some drivers have never won even one of the two, and I won them both in a month. At the 24 Hours in Belgium, we won in a bit of a hair-raising way. Let’s just say I’ll remember this victory differently. However, I thought it would be impossible to do an encore at Le Mans because it’s statistically difficult to dominate both races. Conquering both races in the same year makes these results special. It’s a feat that I think is unlikely to be repeated in the future.”

What made Le Mans 2019 different from Le Mans 2021?

“In any context, what you feel the first time is unique and unrepeatable. But in this case, it wasn’t like that: the second win was just as special as the first; I felt the same intense excitement. In 2019, the competition was tight with about 18 official cars, less than this year, but one aspect remained the same: the battle with Corvette. We came out on top both times, so I consider it almost a lucky charm: in the last three years, we won twice and finished second once.”



