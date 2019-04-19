Scuderia Praha in pole position at Spa-Francorchamps

The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha will start from pole this afternoon in the 12 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Very fast. The recent winners at Mugello comfortably beat their rivals with an impressive 2:18.266. Jiří Písařík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli led the closest of their pursuers by 391 thousandths of a second. The Wochenspiegel Team Monschau entry driven by Georg and Leonard Weiss, David Perel, Jochen Krumbach and Oliver Kainz, also enjoyed an excellent qualifying session, finishing fifth overall in a time of 2:19.539. Jürgen Häring, Taki Konstantinou, Tim Müller and Alfred Renauer will start on its tail in the 488 GT3 no. 41 of HB Racing, after clocking the seventh fastest time of 2:20.148.

Tight group. Then finally the fourth Ferrari, Rinaldi Racing’s car no. 47, will be crewed by Klaus-Dieter Frers, Martin Berry, Pierre Ehret and Andrea Montermini. Their time of 2:20.338 gives them ninth place on the grid.