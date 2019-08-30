Scuderia Praha in hunt for 24H Series title in Barcelona

The 24H Series Europe closes its exciting 2019 season with round five in Barcelona. Scuderia Praha and its Ferrari have dominated the A6 Pro class so far.

One last push. Due to the regulations, Jiří Písařík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli cannot yet claim the overall title despite having won every race so far. The recent history of this series gives further cause for optimism, as Scuderia Praha stands undefeated in the last race of the season since 2015.

German reinforcement. The new A6 Pro class champions will face five opponents, including Wochenspiegel Team Monschau, whose 488 GT3 is crewed by Georg and Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Hendrik Still. The German team hopes to confirm the potential shown by its consistent top-five finishes, aside from Brno.

Programme. Free practice is on Friday, both day and night, and qualifying at 5:45 pm local time. The race sets off on Saturday, at 12 pm and ends 24 hours later.