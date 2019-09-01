Scuderia Praha and the 488 GT3 win 24H Series

Barcellona, Spain 01 settembre 2019

With a tenth place in the Barcelona 24 Hours, the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha won all the titles at stake in the 24H Series Europe. Jiří Písařík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli enjoyed a perfect season at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 with four consecutive wins, graduating as champions. At the same time, Scuderia Praha took the overall team title, having already won the A6 Pro class with a race to spare. It wasn’t an easy race for the Czech team, which had to make a long repair during the night, but it was crucial to sealing the title. Ferrari no. 11 crossed the line tenth, but in fifth position in the A6 Pro class. Seventh place overall, fourth in the A6 Pro class, went to the other Ferrari in the race, crewed by Georg and Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Hendrik Still for Wochenspiegel Team Monschau.