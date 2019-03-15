Scuderia Corsa Qualifies 7th at Sebring

Cooper MacNeil qualified the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 in seventh position after a demanding and closely contested qualifying session. Cars took to the track at 9:55AM EDT just as temperatures began to creep upwards in what is sure to be another gorgeous Florida day.

Closely Fought Session. The entire GT-Daytona field was separated by just under two seconds, with the leading car, the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 of Trent Hindman the only GT-Daytona competitor to break the 2:00 minute mark with a 1:59.917. Cooper MacNeil decided to go out on track early in the session and set two flying laps within two tenths of each other. His fastest, a 2:00.974, was good for the 7th position, and was nearly two tenths down on his next nearest competitor, Christina Nielsen, also in an Acura NSX GT3.

Schedule. Qualifying today marks the end of on-track action for the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari for the day, as the track will be occupied by the cars of the World Endurance Championship. The next session for IMSA competitors will be warm up on Saturday at 8am, followed by the start of the 2019 12 Hours at Sebring at 10:40am.